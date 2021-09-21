Home NEWS DALLA RETE È morto Richard H. Kirk dei Cabaret Voltaire

È morto Richard H. Kirk dei Cabaret Voltaire

A cura di
Redazione
-
Photo Credit: Mute Records
Photo Credit: Mute Records

Fondatore dei Cabaret Voltaire, una delle esperienze più importanti in ambito elettronico e industrial, è scomparso all’età di sessantacinque anni Richard H. Kirk. La notizia è stata confermata dalla sua etichetta, la Mute, che non ha però dato ulteriori informazioni sulle cause della morte.

