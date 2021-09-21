È morto Richard H. Kirk dei Cabaret Voltaire

Fondatore dei Cabaret Voltaire, una delle esperienze più importanti in ambito elettronico e industrial, è scomparso all’età di sessantacinque anni Richard H. Kirk. La notizia è stata confermata dalla sua etichetta, la Mute, che non ha però dato ulteriori informazioni sulle cause della morte.

It is with great sadness that we confirm our great & dear friend, Richard H. Kirk has passed away.

Richard was a towering creative genius who led a singular & driven path throughout his life & musical career.

We will miss him so much.

We ask that his family are given space. pic.twitter.com/Ok8u3dNx3T