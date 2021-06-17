Efterklang – Living Other Lives [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Dennis Morton

Fermi ad “Altid Sammen” del 2019, i danesi Efterklang hanno annunciato il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, Windflowers, in uscita l’8 Ottobre su City Slang. Insieme alla notizia del disco è arrivato anche il video del primo estratto Living Other Lives, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 Alien Arms

02 Beautiful Eclipse

03 Hold Me Close When You Can

04 Lady Of The Rocks

05 Dragonfly

06 Living Other Lives

07 Mindless Center

08 House On A Feather

09 Åbent Sår (feat. The Field)