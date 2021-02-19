Field Music – No Pressure [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Christopher Owens

Usciti un anno fa con “Making A New World” (qui la nostra recensione), i britannici Field Music torneranno il 23 Aprile su Memphis Industries con Flat White Moon, il loro nuovo lavoro in studio. Dopo il primo estratto Orion From The Street (che trovate qui), la seconda anticipazione è No Pressure, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Orion From The Street

02 Do Me A Favour

03 Not When You’re In Love

04 Out Of The Frame

05 When You Last Heard From Linda

06 No Pressure

07 In This City

08 I’m The One Who Wants To Be With You

09 Meant To Be

10 Invisible Days

11 The Curtained Room

12 You Get Better