Field Music – No Pressure [VIDEO]

Usciti un anno fa con “Making A New World” (qui la nostra recensione), i britannici Field Music torneranno il 23 Aprile su Memphis Industries con Flat White Moon, il loro nuovo lavoro in studio. Dopo il primo estratto Orion From The Street (che trovate qui), la seconda anticipazione è No Pressure, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Orion From The Street
02 Do Me A Favour
03 Not When You’re In Love
04 Out Of The Frame
05 When You Last Heard From Linda
06 No Pressure
07 In This City
08 I’m The One Who Wants To Be With You
09 Meant To Be
10 Invisible Days
11 The Curtained Room
12 You Get Better