Finneas – A Concert Six Months From Now [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Luke Fenstemaker

Noto ai più per essere il produttore nonché fratello maggiore di Billie Eilish, Finneas ha annunciato il suo album d’esordio, Optimist, che uscirà il 15 Ottobre su Interscope. Insieme alla notizia del disco è arrivato il videoclip del primo estratto A Concert Six Months From Now, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:

01 A Concert Six Months From Now

02 The Kids Are All Dying

03 Happy Now

04 Only A Lifetime

05 The 90s

06 Love Is Pain

07 Peaches Etude

08 Hurt Locker

09 Medieval

10 Someone Else’s Star

11 Around My Neck

12 What They’ll Say About Us

13 How It Ends