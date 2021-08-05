Finneas – A Concert Six Months From Now [VIDEO]

Noto ai più per essere il produttore nonché fratello maggiore di Billie Eilish, Finneas ha annunciato il suo album d’esordio, Optimist, che uscirà il 15 Ottobre su Interscope. Insieme alla notizia del disco è arrivato il videoclip del primo estratto A Concert Six Months From Now, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:
01 A Concert Six Months From Now
02 The Kids Are All Dying
03 Happy Now
04 Only A Lifetime
05 The 90s
06 Love Is Pain
07 Peaches Etude
08 Hurt Locker
09 Medieval
10 Someone Else’s Star
11 Around My Neck
12 What They’ll Say About Us
13 How It Ends