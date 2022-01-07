FKA Twigs: in arrivo un nuovo mixtape

Photo Credit: Orograph

Arriverà venerdì prossimo 14 Gennaio Caprisongs, nuovo mixtape firmato FKA Twigs contenente diciassette pezzi pieni zeppi di collaborazioni. Qui in basso la tracklist e il messaggio con cui Tahliah Barnett lo ha annunciato sui suoi canali social:

01 Ride the Dragon

02 Honda (feat. Pa Salieu)

03 Meta Angel

04 Tears in the Club (feat. The Weeknd)

05 Oh My Love

06 Pamplemousse

07 Caprisongs Interlude

08 Lightbeamers

09 Papi Bones (feat. Shygirl)

10 Which Way (feat. Dystopia)

11 Jealousy (feat. Rema)

12 Careless (feat. Daniel Caesar)

13 Minds of Men

14 Minds of Men (Outro)

15 Darjeeling (feat. Jorja Smith & Unknown T)

16 Christie Interlude

17 Thank You Song