FKA Twigs: in arrivo un nuovo mixtape

Arriverà venerdì prossimo 14 Gennaio Caprisongs, nuovo mixtape firmato FKA Twigs contenente diciassette pezzi pieni zeppi di collaborazioni. Qui in basso la tracklist e il messaggio con cui Tahliah Barnett lo ha annunciato sui suoi canali social:
01 Ride the Dragon
02 Honda (feat. Pa Salieu)
03 Meta Angel
04 Tears in the Club (feat. The Weeknd)
05 Oh My Love
06 Pamplemousse
07 Caprisongs Interlude
08 Lightbeamers
09 Papi Bones (feat. Shygirl)
10 Which Way (feat. Dystopia)
11 Jealousy (feat. Rema)
12 Careless (feat. Daniel Caesar)
13 Minds of Men
14 Minds of Men (Outro)
15 Darjeeling (feat. Jorja Smith & Unknown T)
16 Christie Interlude
17 Thank You Song