Garbage – The Men Who Rule The World [VIDEO]

A cinque anni da “Strange Little Birds” del 2016, l’11 Giugno torneranno i Garbage con No Gods No Masters, il loro settimo lavoro in studio. Per anticiparlo la band ha diffuso il videoclip del primo estratto nonché traccia d’apertura The Men Who Rule The World, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco e al messaggio di presentazione di Shirley Manson e soci:

“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins. It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

01 The Men Who Rule The World

02 The Creeps

03 Uncomfortably Me

04 Wolves

05 Anonymous XXX

06 Waiting For God

07 Godhead

08 A Woman Destroyed

09 Flipping The Bird

10 No Gods No Masters

11 This City Will Kill You