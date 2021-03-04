Godspeed You! Black Emperor: annunciato il nuovo album

Photo Credit: Yannick Grandmont

Fermi a “Luciferian Towers” del 2017, i canadesi Godspeed You! Black Emperor hanno annunciato il loro ritorno discografico, che avverrà il 2 Aprile con G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, in uscita sempre per Constellation Records. Il disco, che a quanto dichiarato dalla band è stato composto durante il loro ultimo tour, conterrà quattro tracce di cui due della durata di venti minuti. Qui in basso la tracklist (che è un casino) e il comunicato ufficiale diffuso dai GYBE:

12A “A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz) / Job’s Lament / First of the Last Glaciers / where we break how we shine (ROCKETS FOR MARY)”

10A Fire at Static Valley”

12B “‘GOVERNMENT CAME’ (9980.0kHz 3617.1kHz 4521.0 kHz) / Cliffs Gaze / cliffs’ gaze at empty waters’ rise / ASHES TO SEA or NEARER TO THEE”

10B “OUR SIDE HAS TO WIN (for D.H.)”

we wrote it on the road mostly. when that was still a place.

and then recorded it in masks later, distanced at the beginning of the second wave.

it was autumn, and the falling sun was impossibly fat and orange.

we tried to summon a brighter reckoning there,

bent beneath varied states of discomfort, worry and wonderment.

we fired up the shortwave radios again, for the first time in a long time.

and found that many things had changed.

the apocalypse pastors were still there, but yelling END TIMES NOW where they once yelled “end times soon”.

and the transmission-detritus of automated militaries takes up more bandwidth now,

so that a lot of frequencies are just pulses of rising white static,

digital codexes announcing the status of various watching and killing machines.

and the ham-radio dads talk to each other all night long.

about their dying wives and what they ate for lunch and what they’ll do with their guns when antifa comes.

this record is about all of us waiting for the end.

all current forms of governance are failed.

this record is about all of us waiting for the beginning,

and is informed by the following demands=

empty the prisons

take power from the police and give it to the neighbourhoods that they terrorise.

end the forever wars and all other forms of imperialism.

tax the rich until they’re impoverished.

much love to all the other lost and lovely ones,

these are death-times and our side has to win.

we’ll see you on the road once the numbers fall.

xoxoxox god’s pee

montreal, quebec, kanada

1 march, 2021