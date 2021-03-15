Grammy 2021: i vincitori

Si è svolta stanotte al Convention Center di Los Angeles la cerimonia dei Grammy 2021, la prima edizione senza pubblico nel rispetto di tutti i protocolli sanitari previsti. Grandi protagoniste della serata Beyoncé e Taylor Swift, qui in basso la lista integrale dei premiati:
Album of the Year
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Best Pop Vocal Album
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Best Rap Song
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Song of the Year
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
Best Pop Solo Performance
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Best Country Album
Miranda Lambert – Wildcard
Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Andrew Watt
Best Country Song
The Highwomen – Crowded Table
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours
Best Country Solo Performance
Vince Gill – When My Amy Prays
Best Rock Album
The Strokes – The New Abnormal
Best Rock Song
Brittany Howard – Stay High
Best Metal Performance
Body Count – Bum-Rush
Best Rock Performance
Fiona Apple – Shameika
Best Rap Album
Nas – King’s Disease
Best Rap Performance
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
James Taylor – American Standard
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Best R&B Album
John Legend – Bigger Love
Best Progressive R&B Album
Thundercat – It Is What It Is
Best R&B Song
Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Ledisi – Anything for You
Best Latin Jazz Album
Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Maria Schneider Orchestra – Data Lords
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 2
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Chick Corea – All Blues
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Best Musical Theater Album
Jagged Little Pill
Best Comedy Album
Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Rachel Maddow – Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth
Best Children’s Music Album
Joanie Leeds – All the Ladies
Best Global Music Album
Burna Boy – Twice As Tall
Best Reggae Album
Toots & the Maytals – Got to Be Tough
Best Regional Roots Music Album
New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Atmosphere
Best Folk Album
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?
Best Traditional Blues Album
Bobby Rush – Rawer Than Raw
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Home
Best Americana Album
Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground
Best American Roots Song
John Prine – I Remember Everything
Best American Roots Performance
John Prine – I Remember Everything
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Billie Eilish – No Time to Die
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Jojo Rabbit
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Christopher Rouse – Rouse: Symphony No. 5
Best Classical Compendium
Isabel Leonard – Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton – Smyth: The Prison
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Richard O’Neill – Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Pacifica Quartet – Contemporary Voices
Best Choral Performance
James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers – Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua
Best Opera Recording
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Gershwin: Porgy and Bess
Best Orchestral Performance
Los Angeles Philharmonic – Ives: Complete Symphonies
Best Tropical Latin Album
Grupo Niche – 40
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Rito Paez – La Conquesta del Espacio
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, “Babi Yar”
Best Remixed Recording
Saint Jhn – Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Beck – Hyperspace
Best Historical Album
Mister Rogers – It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers
Best Album Notes
The Replacements – Dead Man’s Pop
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Wilco – Ode to Joy
Best Recording Package
Desert Sessions – Vols. 11 & 12
Best Roots Gospel Album
Fisk Jubilee Singers – Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Kanye West – Jesus Is King
Best Gospel Album
PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – There Was Jesus
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Movin’ On
Best New Age Album
Jim “Kimo” West – More Guitar Stories
Best Music Film
Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Best Music Video
Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Jacob Collier – He Won’t Hold You
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
John Beasley – Donna Lee
Best Instrumental Composition
Maria Schneider – Sputnik
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Snarky Puppy – Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kaytranada – Bubba
Best Dance Recording
Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis – 10%