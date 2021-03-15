Home NEWS DALLA RETE Grammy 2021: i vincitori

Grammy 2021: i vincitori

Photo Credit: Grammy / Official Logo
Photo Credit: Grammy / Official Logo

Si è svolta stanotte al Convention Center di Los Angeles la cerimonia dei Grammy 2021, la prima edizione senza pubblico nel rispetto di tutti i protocolli sanitari previsti. Grandi protagoniste della serata Beyoncé e Taylor Swift, qui in basso la lista integrale dei premiati:

Album of the Year
Taylor Swift – Folklore

Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Black Parade

Best Pop Vocal Album
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Best Rap Song
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Song of the Year
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Best Melodic Rap Performance
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

Best Pop Solo Performance
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Best Country Album
Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Andrew Watt

Best Country Song
The Highwomen – Crowded Table

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours

Best Country Solo Performance
Vince Gill – When My Amy Prays

Best Rock Album
The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Rock Song
Brittany Howard – Stay High

Best Metal Performance
Body Count – Bum-Rush

Best Rock Performance
Fiona Apple – Shameika

Best Rap Album
Nas – King’s Disease

Best Rap Performance
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
James Taylor – American Standard

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Best R&B Album
John Legend – Bigger Love

Best Progressive R&B Album
Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Best R&B Song
Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine

Best Traditional R&B Performance
Ledisi – Anything for You

Best Latin Jazz Album
Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Maria Schneider Orchestra – Data Lords

Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 2

Best Jazz Vocal Album
Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories

Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Chick Corea – All Blues

Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Best Musical Theater Album
Jagged Little Pill

Best Comedy Album
Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Rachel Maddow – Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth

Best Children’s Music Album
Joanie Leeds – All the Ladies

Best Global Music Album
Burna Boy – Twice As Tall

Best Reggae Album
Toots & the Maytals – Got to Be Tough

Best Regional Roots Music Album
New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Atmosphere

Best Folk Album
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times

Best Contemporary Blues Album
Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Best Traditional Blues Album
Bobby Rush – Rawer Than Raw

Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Home

Best Americana Album
Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground

Best American Roots Song
John Prine – I Remember Everything

Best American Roots Performance
John Prine – I Remember Everything

Best Song Written for Visual Media
Billie Eilish – No Time to Die

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Jojo Rabbit

Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Christopher Rouse – Rouse: Symphony No. 5

Best Classical Compendium
Isabel Leonard – Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton – Smyth: The Prison

Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Richard O’Neill – Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Pacifica Quartet – Contemporary Voices

Best Choral Performance
James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers – Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua

Best Opera Recording
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Gershwin: Porgy and Bess

Best Orchestral Performance
Los Angeles Philharmonic – Ives: Complete Symphonies

Best Tropical Latin Album
Grupo Niche – 40

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Rito Paez – La Conquesta del Espacio

Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost

Best Engineered Album, Classical
Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, “Babi Yar”

Best Remixed Recording
Saint Jhn – Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Beck – Hyperspace

Best Historical Album
Mister Rogers – It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers

Best Album Notes
The Replacements – Dead Man’s Pop

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Wilco – Ode to Joy

Best Recording Package
Desert Sessions – Vols. 11 & 12

Best Roots Gospel Album
Fisk Jubilee Singers – Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Kanye West – Jesus Is King

Best Gospel Album
PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – There Was Jesus

Best Gospel Performance/Song
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Movin’ On

Best New Age Album
Jim “Kimo” West – More Guitar Stories

Best Music Film
Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Best Music Video
Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Jacob Collier – He Won’t Hold You

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
John Beasley – Donna Lee

Best Instrumental Composition
Maria Schneider – Sputnik

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Snarky Puppy – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kaytranada – Bubba

Best Dance Recording
Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis – 10%

