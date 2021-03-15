Grammy 2021: i vincitori

Photo Credit: Grammy / Official Logo

Si è svolta stanotte al Convention Center di Los Angeles la cerimonia dei Grammy 2021, la prima edizione senza pubblico nel rispetto di tutti i protocolli sanitari previsti. Grandi protagoniste della serata Beyoncé e Taylor Swift, qui in basso la lista integrale dei premiati:

Album of the Year

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Best Pop Vocal Album

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Best Rap Song

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Song of the Year

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

Best Pop Solo Performance

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Best Country Album

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Andrew Watt

Best Country Song

The Highwomen – Crowded Table

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours

Best Country Solo Performance

Vince Gill – When My Amy Prays

Best Rock Album

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Rock Song

Brittany Howard – Stay High

Best Metal Performance

Body Count – Bum-Rush

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple – Shameika

Best Rap Album

Nas – King’s Disease

Best Rap Performance

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

James Taylor – American Standard

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Best R&B Album

John Legend – Bigger Love

Best Progressive R&B Album

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Best R&B Song

Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Ledisi – Anything for You

Best Latin Jazz Album

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Maria Schneider Orchestra – Data Lords

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 2

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Chick Corea – All Blues

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Best Musical Theater Album

Jagged Little Pill

Best Comedy Album

Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Rachel Maddow – Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth

Best Children’s Music Album

Joanie Leeds – All the Ladies

Best Global Music Album

Burna Boy – Twice As Tall

Best Reggae Album

Toots & the Maytals – Got to Be Tough

Best Regional Roots Music Album

New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Atmosphere

Best Folk Album

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Best Traditional Blues Album

Bobby Rush – Rawer Than Raw

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Home

Best Americana Album

Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground

Best American Roots Song

John Prine – I Remember Everything

Best American Roots Performance

John Prine – I Remember Everything

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Billie Eilish – No Time to Die

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Jojo Rabbit

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Christopher Rouse – Rouse: Symphony No. 5

Best Classical Compendium

Isabel Leonard – Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton – Smyth: The Prison

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Richard O’Neill – Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Pacifica Quartet – Contemporary Voices

Best Choral Performance

James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers – Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Gershwin: Porgy and Bess

Best Orchestral Performance

Los Angeles Philharmonic – Ives: Complete Symphonies

Best Tropical Latin Album

Grupo Niche – 40

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Rito Paez – La Conquesta del Espacio

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, “Babi Yar”

Best Remixed Recording

Saint Jhn – Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Beck – Hyperspace

Best Historical Album

Mister Rogers – It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers

Best Album Notes

The Replacements – Dead Man’s Pop

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Wilco – Ode to Joy

Best Recording Package

Desert Sessions – Vols. 11 & 12

Best Roots Gospel Album

Fisk Jubilee Singers – Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Kanye West – Jesus Is King

Best Gospel Album

PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – There Was Jesus

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Movin’ On

Best New Age Album

Jim “Kimo” West – More Guitar Stories

Best Music Film

Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Best Music Video

Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Jacob Collier – He Won’t Hold You

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

John Beasley – Donna Lee

Best Instrumental Composition

Maria Schneider – Sputnik

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Snarky Puppy – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kaytranada – Bubba

Best Dance Recording

Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis – 10%