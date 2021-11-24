Grammy 2022: svelate le nomination

Photo Credit: Grammy / Official Logo

Come ogni anno in questo periodo, sono state svelate le nomination per la 64a edizione dei Grammy, la cui cerimonia si terrà presso la Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles il 31 Gennaio. Qui in basso trovate tutte le candidature per tutte le categorie:

Record Of The Year

ABBA – “I Still Have Faith In You”

Jon Batiste – “Freedom”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Album Of The Year

Jon Batiste – We Are

Justin Bieber – Justice: Triple Chucks Deluxe

Doja Cat – Planet Her Deluxe

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett – Love For Sale

H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Song Of The Year

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Alicia Keys – “A Beautiful Noise” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta – “Hero”

Olafur Arnalds – “Loom” (Feat. Bonobo)

James Blake – “Before”

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “Heartbreak”

Caribou – “You Can Do It”

Rufus Du Sol – “Alive”

Tiesto – “The Business”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Black Coffee – Subconsciously

ILLENIUM – Fallen Embers

Major Lazer – Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – King’s Disease II

Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Best Rap Song

DMX – “Bath Salts” (Feat. Jay-Z & Nas)

Saweetie – “Best Friend” (Feat. Doja Cat)

Baby Keem – “Family Ties” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Kanye West – “Jail” (Feat. Jay-Z)

J. Cole – “My .Life” (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem – “Family Ties” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Cardi B – “Up”

J. Cole – “My .Life” (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)

Drake – “Way 2 Sexy” (Feat. Future & Young Thug)

Megan Thee Stallion – “Thot Shit”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole – “Pride Is The Devil” (Feat. Lil Baby)

Doja Cat – “Need To Know”

Lil Nas X – “Industry Baby” (Feat. Jack Harlow)

Tyler The Creator – “Wusyaname” (Feat. YoungBoyNever Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)

Kanye West – “Hurricane” (Feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Roget Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marias – Cinema

Yebba – Dawn

Low – Hey What

Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Alex Cuba – Mendó

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Femi Kuti & Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – “Cry”

Billy Strings – “Love And Regret”

The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Bela Fleck – “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free”

Brandy Clark – “Same Devil” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Allison Russell – “Nightflyer”

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens – “Avalon” (Feat. Francesco Turrisi)

Valerie June – “Call Me A Fool” (Feat. Carla Thomas)

Jon Batiste – “Cry”

Yola – “Diamond Studded Shoes”

Allison Russell – “Nightflyer”

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Los Lobos – Native Sons

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand For Myself

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Renewal

Bela Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute To Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years Of Blues

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Guy David – Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Wilson – Take Me Back

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best Reggae Album

Etana – Pamoja

Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin

Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence

Spice – 10

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Lonely Night (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens w/ Franceso Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Jason Isbell – “All I Do Is Drive”

Kacey Musgraves – “Camera Roll”

Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Brothers Osbourne – “Younger Me”

Dan + Shay – “Glad You Exist”

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – “Better Than We Found It”

Kacey Musgraves – “Camera Roll”

Chris Stapleton – “Cold”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

Best Country Album

Brothers Osbourne – Skeleton

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, & Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – Alicia

Patricia Barber – Clique

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grende

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd

Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake Of Sorrows Engulfed In Rage

Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack Of The American Soldier

Best Comedy Album

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK

Lewis Black – Thanks For Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero Fucks Given

Best Music Video

AC/DC – “Shot In The Dark”

Jon Batiste – “Freedom”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie EIlish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix In Maui

Various Artists & Questlove – Summer Of Soul

Best Recording Package

Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot / American Girls

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage

2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band – Pakelang

Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Packaging

George Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Editions

Soccer Mommy – Color Theory

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)

Gang Of Four – 77-81

Mac Miller – Swimming In Circles

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Various Artists – Cruella

Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen

Various Artists – In The Heights

Various Artists – One Night In Miami…

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1

Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Kris Bowers – Bridgerton

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Ludwig Goransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol 2 (Chapters 13-16)

Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, & Atticus Ross – Soul

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez – “Agatha All Along” (From Wandavision Episode 7)

Bo Burnham – “All Eyes On Me” (From Inside)

P!nk – “All I Know So Far” (From P!nk: All I Know So Far)

H.E.R. – “Fight For You” (From Judas And The Black Messiah)

Jennifer Hudson – “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (From Respect)

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra – “Lost You”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – “I Need You”

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, & Kenyon Dixon – “Bring It On Home To Me” (Feat. Charlie Bereal)

Leon Bridges – “Born Again” (Feat. Robert Glasper)

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Lucky Daye – “How Much Can A Heart Take” (Feat. Yebba)

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. – “Damage”

SZA – “Good Days”

Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something To Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye – Table For Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – “Anyone”

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ariana Grande – “Positions”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – “Lonely”

BTS – “Butter”

Coldplay – “Higher Power”

Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunshine

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC – “Shot In The Dark”

Black Pumas – “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studios A)”

Chris Cornell – “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Deftones – “Ohms”

Foo Fighters – “Making A Fire”

Best Metal Performance

Deftones – “Genesis”

Dream Theater – “The Alien”

Gojira – “Amazonia”

Mastodon – “Pushing The Tides”

Rob Zombie – “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)”

Best Rock Song

Weezer – “All My Favorite Songs”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Mammoth WVH – “Distance”

Paul McCartney – “Find My Way”

Foo Fighters – “Waiting On A War”

Best Rock Album

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters – Medicine At Midnight