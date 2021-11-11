Jack White: in arrivo due nuovi album

Photo Credit: David James Swanson

Il mese scorso Jack White era tornato facendoci ascoltare un nuovo brano, Taking Me Back. Oggi ha annunciato l’uscita di non uno ma ben due suoi nuovi lavori: il primo, Fear Of The Dawn, uscirà l’8 Aprile e conterrà il singolo già diffuso e una collaborazione con Q-Tip; il secondo, Entering Heaven Alice, arriverà invece il 22 Luglio. Entrambi gli album usciranno ovviamente per la Third Man Records. Qui in basso le tracklist dei due dischi e il video di Taking Me Back:

“Fear Of Yhe Dawn”:

01 Taking Me Back

02 Fear Of the Dawn

03 The White Raven

04 Hi-De-Ho (feat. Q-Tip)

05 Eosophobia

06 Into The Twilight

07 Dusk

08 What’s The Trick?

09 That Was Then (This Is Now)

10 Eosophobia (Reprise)

11 Morning, Noon And Night

12 Shedding My Velvet

“Entering Heaven Alive”:

01 A Tip From You To Me

02 All Along The Way

03 Help Me Along

04 Love Is Selfish

05 I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)

06 Queen Of The Bees

07 A Tree On Fire From Within

08 If I Die Tomorrow

09 Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

10 A Madman From Manhattan

11 Taking Me Back (Gently)