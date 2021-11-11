Jack White: in arrivo due nuovi album

Il mese scorso Jack White era tornato facendoci ascoltare un nuovo brano, Taking Me Back. Oggi ha annunciato l’uscita di non uno ma ben due suoi nuovi lavori: il primo, Fear Of The Dawn, uscirà l’8 Aprile e conterrà il singolo già diffuso e una collaborazione con Q-Tip; il secondo, Entering Heaven Alice, arriverà invece il 22 Luglio. Entrambi gli album usciranno ovviamente per la Third Man Records. Qui in basso le tracklist dei due dischi e il video di Taking Me Back:
“Fear Of Yhe Dawn”:
01 Taking Me Back
02 Fear Of the Dawn
03 The White Raven
04 Hi-De-Ho (feat. Q-Tip)
05 Eosophobia
06 Into The Twilight
07 Dusk
08 What’s The Trick?
09 That Was Then (This Is Now)
10 Eosophobia (Reprise)
11 Morning, Noon And Night
12 Shedding My Velvet
“Entering Heaven Alive”:
01 A Tip From You To Me
02 All Along The Way
03 Help Me Along
04 Love Is Selfish
05 I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)
06 Queen Of The Bees
07 A Tree On Fire From Within
08 If I Die Tomorrow
09 Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone
10 A Madman From Manhattan
11 Taking Me Back (Gently)