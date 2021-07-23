James Blake – Say What You Will [VIDEO]

James Blake – Say What You Will

Photo Credit: Amanda Charchian

Fermo ad “Assume Form” del 2019 (nel mezzo un EP e un po’ di cover), James Blake tornerà il 10 Settembre con Friends That Break Your Heart, il suo nuovo lavoro in studio. Insieme all’annuncio del disco è arrivato anche il videoclip di Say What You Will, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Famous Last Words

02 Life Is Not The Same

03 Coming Back (feat. SZA)

04 Funeral

05 Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)

06 I’m So Blessed You’re Mine

07 Foot Forward

08 Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)

09 Say What You Will

10 Lost Angel Nights

11 Friends That Break Your Heart

12 If I’m Insecure