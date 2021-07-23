James Blake – Say What You Will [VIDEO]

Fermo ad “Assume Form” del 2019 (nel mezzo un EP e un po’ di cover), James Blake tornerà il 10 Settembre con Friends That Break Your Heart, il suo nuovo lavoro in studio. Insieme all’annuncio del disco è arrivato anche il videoclip di Say What You Will, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Famous Last Words
02 Life Is Not The Same
03 Coming Back (feat. SZA)
04 Funeral
05 Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)
06 I’m So Blessed You’re Mine
07 Foot Forward
08 Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)
09 Say What You Will
10 Lost Angel Nights
11 Friends That Break Your Heart
12 If I’m Insecure