John Cale – Story Of Blood [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Shawn Brackbill

Tornato ad Agosto con il nuovo brano Night Crawling (che trovate qui), John Cale ha annunciato adesso quello che sarà il suo nuovo lavoro in studio, Mercy, in uscita il 20 Gennaio su Double Six/Domino. Insieme alla notizia del disco è arrivato anche il video del secondo estratto Story Of Blood, con il featuring di Weyes Blood. Lo trovate qui in basso dopo la tracklist dell’album:

01 Mercy (feat. Laurel Halo)

02 Marilyn Monroe’s Legs (Beauty Elsewhere) (feat. Actress)

03 Noise Of You

04 Story Of Blood

05 Time Stands Still (feat. Sylvan Esso)

06 Moonstruck (Nico’s Song)

07 Everlasting Days (feat. Animal Collective)

08 Night Crawling

09 Not The End Of The World

10 The Legal Status Of Ice (feat. Fat White Family)

11 I Know You’re Happy (feat. Tei Shi)

12 Out Your Window