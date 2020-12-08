Home NEWS DALLA RETE John Lennon: il ricordo di amici e parenti a 40 anni dalla...

John Lennon: il ricordo di amici e parenti a 40 anni dalla morte

A cura di
Redazione
-

Era l’8 Dicembre del 1980 quando la follia omicida di Mark Chapman poneva fine alla vita di John Lennon, che altrimenti proprio quest’anno avrebbe compiuto ottant’anni. Oggi ricorrono i quarant’anni esatti da quel tragico evento che privò Lennon di un futuro e il mondo intero di un artista impareggiabile, e sono stati tantissimi i tributi rivoltigli in tutto il mondo. Le più attese, ovviamente, erano le parole degli amici Paul McCartney e Ringo Starr dei Beatles, oltre a quelle della vedova Yoko Ono e dei figli Julian e Sean. Eccole qui in basso dai loro rispettivi account social:

Articoli correlatiAltro dall'autore