John Lennon: il ricordo di amici e parenti a 40 anni dalla morte

Era l’8 Dicembre del 1980 quando la follia omicida di Mark Chapman poneva fine alla vita di John Lennon, che altrimenti proprio quest’anno avrebbe compiuto ottant’anni. Oggi ricorrono i quarant’anni esatti da quel tragico evento che privò Lennon di un futuro e il mondo intero di un artista impareggiabile, e sono stati tantissimi i tributi rivoltigli in tutto il mondo. Le più attese, ovviamente, erano le parole degli amici Paul McCartney e Ringo Starr dei Beatles, oltre a quelle della vedova Yoko Ono e dei figli Julian e Sean. Eccole qui in basso dai loro rispettivi account social:
A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love Paul#JohnLennon— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 8, 2020
Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John peace and love John. I'm asking Every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever. Peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎼💝☮️
The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience.— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) December 8, 2020
After 40 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him.
‘Imagine all the people living life in peace.’
As Time Goes By….