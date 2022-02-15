Kurt Vile – Like Exploding Stones [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Spin Go! / Kate Taylor Battle

Fermo a “Bottle It In” del 2018, Kurt Vile ha appena annunciato il suo nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco si intitolerà (watch my moves) e uscirà il 15 Aprile su Verve Records, la sua nuova etichetta. La prima anticipazione dal disco è il video di Like Exploding Stones, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:

01 Goin On A Plane Today

02 Flyin (Like A Fast Train)

03 Palace Of OKV In Reverse

04 Like Exploding Stones

05 Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)

06 Hey Like A Child

07 Jesus On A Wire

08 Fo Sho

09 Cool Water

10 Chazzy Don’t Mind

11 (Shiny Things)

12 Say The Word

13 Wages Of Sin

14 Kurt Runner

15 Stuffed Leopard