Kurt Vile – Like Exploding Stones [VIDEO]

Fermo a “Bottle It In” del 2018, Kurt Vile ha appena annunciato il suo nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco si intitolerà (watch my moves) e uscirà il 15 Aprile su Verve Records, la sua nuova etichetta. La prima anticipazione dal disco è il video di Like Exploding Stones, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:
01 Goin On A Plane Today
02 Flyin (Like A Fast Train)
03 Palace Of OKV In Reverse
04 Like Exploding Stones
05 Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)
06 Hey Like A Child
07 Jesus On A Wire
08 Fo Sho
09 Cool Water
10 Chazzy Don’t Mind
11 (Shiny Things)
12 Say The Word
13 Wages Of Sin
14 Kurt Runner
15 Stuffed Leopard