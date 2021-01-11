Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over The Country Club [VIDEO]

Ci siamo: Chemtrails Over The Country Club, il nuovo album di Lana Del Rey, adesso ha una data d’uscita ufficiale dopo lo slittamento dello scorso anno. Il disco uscirà il 19 Marzo ed è anticipato dal videoclip della title track, seconda anticipazione dopo Let Me Love You Like A Woman (che trovate qui). Eccolo qui in basso insieme a tracklist e copertina dell’album:
01 White Dress
02 Chemtrails Over The Country Club
03 Tulsa Jesus Freak
04 Let Me Love You Like A Woman
05 Wild At Heart
06 Dark But Just A Game
07 Not All Who Wander Are Lost
08 Yosemite
09 Breaking Up Slowly
10 Dance Till We Die
11 For Free