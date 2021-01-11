Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over The Country Club [VIDEO]

Ci siamo: Chemtrails Over The Country Club, il nuovo album di Lana Del Rey, adesso ha una data d’uscita ufficiale dopo lo slittamento dello scorso anno. Il disco uscirà il 19 Marzo ed è anticipato dal videoclip della title track, seconda anticipazione dopo Let Me Love You Like A Woman (che trovate qui). Eccolo qui in basso insieme a tracklist e copertina dell’album:

01 White Dress

02 Chemtrails Over The Country Club

03 Tulsa Jesus Freak

04 Let Me Love You Like A Woman

05 Wild At Heart

06 Dark But Just A Game

07 Not All Who Wander Are Lost

08 Yosemite

09 Breaking Up Slowly

10 Dance Till We Die

11 For Free