Liars – Sekwar [VIDEO]

L’ultimo lavoro a firma Liars è “Title With The Word Fountain” del 2018, ma Angus Andrew (ormai titolare unico della sigla Liars) è pronto a tornare con un nuovo album: il disco si intitolerà The Apple Drop e uscirà il 6 Agosto su Mute. Per anticiparlo Andrew ha diffuso il videoclip del primo estratto Sekwar, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 The Start

02 Slow And Turn Inward

03 Sekwar

04 Big Appetite

05 From What The Never Was

06 Star Search

07 My Pulse To Ponder

08 Leisure War

09 King Of The Crooks

10 Acid Crop

11 New Planets New Undoings