Liars – Sekwar [VIDEO]

L’ultimo lavoro a firma Liars è “Title With The Word Fountain” del 2018, ma Angus Andrew (ormai titolare unico della sigla Liars) è pronto a tornare con un nuovo album: il disco si intitolerà The Apple Drop e uscirà il 6 Agosto su Mute. Per anticiparlo Andrew ha diffuso il videoclip del primo estratto Sekwar, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 The Start
02 Slow And Turn Inward
03 Sekwar
04 Big Appetite
05 From What The Never Was
06 Star Search
07 My Pulse To Ponder
08 Leisure War
09 King Of The Crooks
10 Acid Crop
11 New Planets New Undoings