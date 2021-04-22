Little Simz – Introvert [VIDEO]

Uscita nel 2019 con “Grey Area”, il suo esordio valsole anche una candidatura al Mercury Prize, Little Simz ha annunciato il suo secondo lavoro in studio, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, in uscita il 3 Settembre su Age 101. Insieme all’annuncio è arrivato anche il videoclip del primo estratto Introvert, per la regia di Salomon Lightelm. Eccolo qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Introvert
02 Woman (feat. Cleo Sol)
03 Two Worlds Apart
04 I Love You, I Hate You
05 Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)
06 Little Q Pt 2
07 Gems (Interlude)
08 Speed
09 Standing Ovation
10 I See You
11 The Rapper That Came To Tea (Interlude)
12 Rollin Stone
13 Protect My Energy
14 Never Make Promises (Interlude)
15 Point And Kill (feat. Obongjayar)
16 Fear No Man
17 The Garden (Interlude)
18 How Did You Get Here
19 Miss Understood