Little Simz – Introvert [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Nwaka Okparaeke

Uscita nel 2019 con “Grey Area”, il suo esordio valsole anche una candidatura al Mercury Prize, Little Simz ha annunciato il suo secondo lavoro in studio, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, in uscita il 3 Settembre su Age 101. Insieme all’annuncio è arrivato anche il videoclip del primo estratto Introvert, per la regia di Salomon Lightelm. Eccolo qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Introvert

02 Woman (feat. Cleo Sol)

03 Two Worlds Apart

04 I Love You, I Hate You

05 Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)

06 Little Q Pt 2

07 Gems (Interlude)

08 Speed

09 Standing Ovation

10 I See You

11 The Rapper That Came To Tea (Interlude)

12 Rollin Stone

13 Protect My Energy

14 Never Make Promises (Interlude)

15 Point And Kill (feat. Obongjayar)

16 Fear No Man

17 The Garden (Interlude)

18 How Did You Get Here

19 Miss Understood