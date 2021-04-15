Low: cover di Bob Dylan per un tributo

Photo Credit: Paul Husband

In occasione dell’ottantesimo compleanno di Bob Dylan, il 24 Maggio, il magazine inglese Uncut ha realizzato una compilation-tributo, “Dylan Revisited”, che arriva in allegato al numero in uscita oggi in UK. Tra i tanti nomi che si sono prestati a reinterpretare i classici di Dylan (a seguire la tracklist completa), i Low hanno diffuso oggi la loro versione di Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door. Potete ascoltarla qui in basso:

01 Bob Dylan – Too Late (Acoustic Version)

02 Richard Thompson – This Wheel’s On Fire

03 Courtney Marie Andrews –“To Ramona

04 The Flaming Lips – Lay Lady Lay

05 The Weather Station – Precious Angel

06 Cowboy Junkies – I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You

07 Thurston Moore – Buckets Of Rain

08 Fatoumata Diawara – Blowin’ In The Wind

09 Brigid Mae Power – One More Cup Of Coffee

10 Low – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

11 Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – Dark Eyes

12 Patterson Hood & Jay Gonzalez – Blind Willie McTell

13 Frazey Ford – The Times They Are A-Changin

14 Jason Lytle – Most Of The Time

15 Weyes Blood – Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands