Manic Street Preachers – Orwellian [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Alex Lake

Fermi a “Resistance Is Futile” del 2018, i Manic Street Preachers hanno annunciato il loro quattordicesimo lavoro in studio, The Ultra Vivid Lament, in uscita il 3 Settembre. Nel disco saranno presenti due collaborazioni di lusso, Mark Lanegan in Blank Diary Entry e Julia Cumming dei Sunflower Bean in The Secret He Had Missed, ma la prima anticipazione estratta è Orwellian, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube (c’è il lyric video) insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 Still Snowing In Sapporo

02 Orwellian

03 The Secret He Had Missed

04 Quest For Ancient Colour

05 Don’t Let The Night Divide Us

06 Diapause

07 Complicated Illusions

08 Into The Waves Of Love

09 Blank Diary Entry

10 Happy Bored Alone

11 Afterending