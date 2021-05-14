Manic Street Preachers – Orwellian [AUDIO]

Fermi a “Resistance Is Futile” del 2018, i Manic Street Preachers hanno annunciato il loro quattordicesimo lavoro in studio, The Ultra Vivid Lament, in uscita il 3 Settembre. Nel disco saranno presenti due collaborazioni di lusso, Mark Lanegan in Blank Diary Entry e Julia Cumming dei Sunflower Bean in The Secret He Had Missed, ma la prima anticipazione estratta è Orwellian, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube (c’è il lyric video) insieme alla tracklist dell’album:
01 Still Snowing In Sapporo
02 Orwellian
03 The Secret He Had Missed
04 Quest For Ancient Colour
05 Don’t Let The Night Divide Us
06 Diapause
07 Complicated Illusions
08 Into The Waves Of Love
09 Blank Diary Entry
10 Happy Bored Alone
11 Afterending