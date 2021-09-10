Mastodon – Pushing The Tides [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Clay McBride

I Mastodon hanno annunciato il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, successore di “Emperor Of Sand” del 2017. Il disco, che è stato prodotto da David Bottrill, si intitolerà Hushed & Grim e uscirà il 29 Ottobre per Reprise. La prima anticipazione estratta è il videoclip di Pushing The Tides, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 Pain With An Anchor

02 The Crux

03 Sickle And Peace

04 More Than I Could Chew

05 The Beast

06 Skeleton Of Splendor

07 Teardrinker

08 Pushing The Tides

09 Peace And Tranquility

10 Dagger

11 Had It All

12 Savage Lands

13 Gobblers Of Dregs

14 Eyes Of Serpents

15 Gigantium