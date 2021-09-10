Mastodon – Pushing The Tides [VIDEO]

I Mastodon hanno annunciato il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, successore di “Emperor Of Sand” del 2017. Il disco, che è stato prodotto da David Bottrill, si intitolerà Hushed & Grim e uscirà il 29 Ottobre per Reprise. La prima anticipazione estratta è il videoclip di Pushing The Tides, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:
01 Pain With An Anchor
02 The Crux
03 Sickle And Peace
04 More Than I Could Chew
05 The Beast
06 Skeleton Of Splendor
07 Teardrinker
08 Pushing The Tides
09 Peace And Tranquility
10 Dagger
11 Had It All
12 Savage Lands
13 Gobblers Of Dregs
14 Eyes Of Serpents
15 Gigantium