Matt Berninger – I’m Waiting For The Man [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Spin Go! / Chantal Anderson

Come anticipato un paio di settimane fa, il 24 Settembre uscirà su Verve I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico, un interessante album tributo al primo leggendario disco della formazione capitanata da Lou Reed, uscito nel 1967. Dopo la prima anticipazione, Run Run Run rifatta da Kurt Vile, adesso è possibile ascoltare anche I’m Waiting For The Man interpretata da Matt Berninger. Eccola qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube: