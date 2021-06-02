Matthew E. White – Genuine Hesitation [VIDEO]

Fermo da solista a “Fresh Blood” del 2015, il songwriter Matthew E. White tornerà il 10 Settembre su Domino con K Bay, il suo nuovo lavoro in studio. La prima anticipazione estratta dal disco è il video di Genuine Hesitation, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Genuine Hesitation
02 Electric
03 Nested
04 Take Your Time (And Find That Orange To Squeeze)
05 Let’s Ball
06 Fell Like An Ax
07 Only In America / When The Curtains Of The Night Are Peeled Back
08 Never Had It Better
09 Judy
10 Shine A Light For Me
11 Hedged in Darkness