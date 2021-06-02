Matthew E. White – Genuine Hesitation [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Cameron Lewis

Fermo da solista a “Fresh Blood” del 2015, il songwriter Matthew E. White tornerà il 10 Settembre su Domino con K Bay, il suo nuovo lavoro in studio. La prima anticipazione estratta dal disco è il video di Genuine Hesitation, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Genuine Hesitation

02 Electric

03 Nested

04 Take Your Time (And Find That Orange To Squeeze)

05 Let’s Ball

06 Fell Like An Ax

07 Only In America / When The Curtains Of The Night Are Peeled Back

08 Never Had It Better

09 Judy

10 Shine A Light For Me

11 Hedged in Darkness