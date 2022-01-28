Meshuggah – The Abysmal Eye [AUDIO]

Fermi a “The Violent Sleep Of Reason” del 2016, gli svedesi Meshuggah hanno annunciato oggi il loro nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco si intitolerà Immutable e uscirà l’1 Aprile su Atomic Fire. Insieme all’annuncio del disco la band ha diffuso anche l’ascolto di The Abysmal Eye, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:
01 Broken Cog
02 The Abysmal Eye
03 Light The Shortening Fuse
04 Phantoms
05 Ligature Marks
06 God He Sees In Mirrors
07 They Move Below
08 Kaleidoscope
09 Black Cathedral
10 I Am That Thirst
11 The Faultless
12 Armies Of The Preposterous
13 Past Tense