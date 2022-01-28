Meshuggah – The Abysmal Eye [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Atomic Fire

Fermi a “The Violent Sleep Of Reason” del 2016, gli svedesi Meshuggah hanno annunciato oggi il loro nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco si intitolerà Immutable e uscirà l’1 Aprile su Atomic Fire. Insieme all’annuncio del disco la band ha diffuso anche l’ascolto di The Abysmal Eye, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:

01 Broken Cog

02 The Abysmal Eye

03 Light The Shortening Fuse

04 Phantoms

05 Ligature Marks

06 God He Sees In Mirrors

07 They Move Below

08 Kaleidoscope

09 Black Cathedral

10 I Am That Thirst

11 The Faultless

12 Armies Of The Preposterous

13 Past Tense