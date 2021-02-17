Motörhead: in arrivo un album/film live

Arriverà il 23 Aprile Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin, testimonianza del concerto tenuto dai Motörhead al Velodrom di Berlino il 5 Dicembre del 2012. Il live uscirà in digitale, CD e vinile, ma anche in DVD con l’intera riproposizione video del concerto. Qui in basso la tracklist del disco e un primo assaggio con Over The Top:
01 I Know How to Die
02 Damage Case
03 Stay Clean
04 Metropolis
05 Over The Top
06 Doctor Rock
07 String Theory
08 The Chase Is Better Than the Catch
09 Rock It
10 You Better Run
11 The One To Sing The Blues
12 Going To Brazil
13 Killed By Death
14 Ace Of Spades
15 Overkill