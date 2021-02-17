Motörhead: in arrivo un album/film live

Arriverà il 23 Aprile Louder Than Noise… Live In Berlin, testimonianza del concerto tenuto dai Motörhead al Velodrom di Berlino il 5 Dicembre del 2012. Il live uscirà in digitale, CD e vinile, ma anche in DVD con l’intera riproposizione video del concerto. Qui in basso la tracklist del disco e un primo assaggio con Over The Top:

01 I Know How to Die

02 Damage Case

03 Stay Clean

04 Metropolis

05 Over The Top

06 Doctor Rock

07 String Theory

08 The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

09 Rock It

10 You Better Run

11 The One To Sing The Blues

12 Going To Brazil

13 Killed By Death

14 Ace Of Spades

15 Overkill