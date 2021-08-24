My Morning Jacket – Regularly Scheduled Programming [VIDEO]

Buone notizie sul fronte My Morning Jacket: la band di Jim James uscirà infatti il 22 Ottobre su ATO con un nuovo lavoro in studio, semplicemente omonimo. La prima anticipazione è il videoclip di Regularly Scheduled Programming, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Regularly Scheduled Programming
02 Love Love Love
03 In Color
04 Least Expected
05 Never In The Real World
06 The Devil’s In The Details
07 Lucky To Be Alive
08 Complex
09 Out Of Range, Pt. 2
10 Penny For Your Thoughts
11 I Never Could Get Enough