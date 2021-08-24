My Morning Jacket – Regularly Scheduled Programming [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Austin Nelson

Buone notizie sul fronte My Morning Jacket: la band di Jim James uscirà infatti il 22 Ottobre su ATO con un nuovo lavoro in studio, semplicemente omonimo. La prima anticipazione è il videoclip di Regularly Scheduled Programming, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Regularly Scheduled Programming

02 Love Love Love

03 In Color

04 Least Expected

05 Never In The Real World

06 The Devil’s In The Details

07 Lucky To Be Alive

08 Complex

09 Out Of Range, Pt. 2

10 Penny For Your Thoughts

11 I Never Could Get Enough