Pixies: annunciato il nuovo album

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

Fermi a “Beneath Th Eyrie” del 2019 (qui la nostra recensione), i Pixies hanno annunciato oggi il loro ottavo lavoro in studio, Doggerel, in uscita il 30 Settembre su BMG. Qui in basso trovate la tracklist del disco e il breve trailer-documentario con cui la band lo presenta:

01 Nomatterday

02 Vault Of Heaven

03 Dregs Of The Wine

04 Haunted House

05 Get Simulated

06 The Lord Has Come Back Today

07 Thunder & Lightning

08 There’s A Moon On

09 Pagan Man

10 Who’s More Sorry Now?

11 You’re Such A Sadducee

12 Doggerel