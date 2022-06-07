Pixies: annunciato il nuovo album

Fermi a “Beneath Th Eyrie” del 2019 (qui la nostra recensione), i Pixies hanno annunciato oggi il loro ottavo lavoro in studio, Doggerel, in uscita il 30 Settembre su BMG. Qui in basso trovate la tracklist del disco e il breve trailer-documentario con cui la band lo presenta:
01 Nomatterday
02 Vault Of Heaven
03 Dregs Of The Wine
04 Haunted House
05 Get Simulated
06 The Lord Has Come Back Today
07 Thunder & Lightning
08 There’s A Moon On
09 Pagan Man
10 Who’s More Sorry Now?
11 You’re Such A Sadducee
12 Doggerel