Prodigy in tour per ricordare Keith Flint e celebrare The Fat Of The Land

Prodigy in tour per ricordare Keith Flint e celebrare The Fat Of...

Photo Credit: Prodigy / Rahul Singh

In occasione del venticinquesimo anniversario di “The Fat Of The Land”, il loro album del 1997, i Prodigy torneranno in tour. Per Liam Howlett e Maxim sarà anche l’occasione per ricordare e omaggiare Keith Flint, frontman del progetto scomparso nel 2019. Al momento le date previste coinvolgono solo il Regno Unito, qui in basso il post con cui la band le ha annunciate: