Prodigy in tour per ricordare Keith Flint e celebrare The Fat Of The Land

In occasione del venticinquesimo anniversario di “The Fat Of The Land”, il loro album del 1997, i Prodigy torneranno in tour. Per Liam Howlett e Maxim sarà anche l’occasione per ricordare e omaggiare Keith Flint, frontman del progetto scomparso nel 2019. Al momento le date previste coinvolgono solo il Regno Unito, qui in basso il post con cui la band le ha annunciate:
The Prodigy return to the stage to play a run of live dates in England during July this year, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of The Fat Of The Land.⁰— The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 7, 2022
