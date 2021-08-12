Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Can’t Let Go [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Frank Melfi

A distanza di quattordici anni da “Raising Sand” del 2007, il 19 Novembre Robert Plant e Alison Krauss pubblicheranno un nuovo lavoro congiunto, Raise The Roof. Il disco, prodotto come il predecessore da T Bone Burnett, conterrà un inedito (High And Lonesome) e reinterpretazioni di classici della tradizione americana. La prima anticipazione è Can’t Let Go, brano portato alla ribalta da Lucinda Williams. Lo trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Quattro (World Drifts In)

02 The Price Of Love

03 Go Your Way

04 Trouble With My Lover

05 Searching For My Love

06 Can’t Let Go

07 It Don’t Bother Me

08 You Led Me To The Wrong

09 Last Kind Words Blues

10 High And Lonesome

11 Going Where The Lonely Go

12 Somebody Was Watching Over Me