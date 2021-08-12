Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Can’t Let Go [AUDIO]

A distanza di quattordici anni da “Raising Sand” del 2007, il 19 Novembre Robert Plant e Alison Krauss pubblicheranno un nuovo lavoro congiunto, Raise The Roof. Il disco, prodotto come il predecessore da T Bone Burnett, conterrà un inedito (High And Lonesome) e reinterpretazioni di classici della tradizione americana. La prima anticipazione è Can’t Let Go, brano portato alla ribalta da Lucinda Williams. Lo trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Quattro (World Drifts In)
02 The Price Of Love
03 Go Your Way
04 Trouble With My Lover
05 Searching For My Love
06 Can’t Let Go
07 It Don’t Bother Me
08 You Led Me To The Wrong
09 Last Kind Words Blues
10 High And Lonesome
11 Going Where The Lonely Go
12 Somebody Was Watching Over Me