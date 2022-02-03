Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – The Way It Shatters [VIDEO]

Usciti nel 2020 con “Sideways To New Italy” (qui la nostra recensione), i Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever hanno annunciato oggi il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, Endless Rooms, in uscita il 6 Maggio ancora una volta su Sub Pop. La prima anticipazione dal disco è il video di The Way It Shatters, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Pearl Like You
02 Tidal River
03 The Way It Shatters
04 Caught Low
05 My Echo
06 Dive Deep
07 Open Up Your Window
08 Blue Eye Lake
09 Saw You At The Eastern Beach
10 Vanishing Dots
11 Endless Rooms
12 Bounce Off The Bottom