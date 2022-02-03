Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – The Way It Shatters [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Nick Mckk

Usciti nel 2020 con “Sideways To New Italy” (qui la nostra recensione), i Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever hanno annunciato oggi il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, Endless Rooms, in uscita il 6 Maggio ancora una volta su Sub Pop. La prima anticipazione dal disco è il video di The Way It Shatters, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Pearl Like You

02 Tidal River

03 The Way It Shatters

04 Caught Low

05 My Echo

06 Dive Deep

07 Open Up Your Window

08 Blue Eye Lake

09 Saw You At The Eastern Beach

10 Vanishing Dots

11 Endless Rooms

12 Bounce Off The Bottom