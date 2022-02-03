Röyksopp – Impossible [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Stian Andersen

Fermi a “The Inevitable End” del 2014, il duo norvegese dei Röyksopp ha annunciato il nuovo lavoro in studio. Il disco si intitolerà Profound Mysteries e uscirà il 29 Aprile su PIAS. L’ultima anticipazione estratta è Impossible, brano che vanta il featuring di Alison Goldfrapp, in ascolto qui in basso dopo la tracklist del disco:

01 (Nothing But) Ashes…

02 The Ladder

03 Impossible (feat. Alison Goldfrapp)

04 This Time, This Place… (feat. Beki Mari)

05 How The Flowers Grow (feat. Pixx)

06 If You Want Me (feat. Susanne Sundfør)

07 There, Beyond The Trees

08 Breathe (feat. Astrid S)

09 The Mourning Sun (feat. Susanne Sundfør)

10 Press «R»