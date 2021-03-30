Sons Of Kemet – Hustle [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Udoma Janssen

Fermi a “Your Queen Is A Reptile” del 2018, i londinesi Sons Of Kemet hanno annunciato oggi il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, Black To The Future, in uscita il 14 Maggio su Impulse! Records. Per anticiparlo il quartetto jazz ha diffuso il videoclip di Hustle, brano che vanta il featuring di Kojey Radical oltre alle backing vocals di Lianne La Havas. Qui in basso trovate il video del pezzo insieme a tracklist e copertina del disco:

01 Field Negus (feat. Joshua Idehen)

02 Pick Up Your Burning Cross (feat. Moor Mother & Angel Bat Dawid)

03 Think Of Home

04 Hustle (feat. Kojey Radical)

05 For The Culture (feat. D Double E)

06 To Never Forget The Source

07 In Remembrance Of Those Fallen

08 Let The Circle Be Unbroken

09 Envision Yourself Levitating

10 Throughout The Madness, Stay Strong

11 Black (feat. Joshua Idehen)