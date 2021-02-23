Soundgarden: la risposta della band alla causa intentata da Vicky Cornell

Photo Credit: Il Cibicida / Emanuele Brunetto

Qualche giorno fa era venuta fuori la notizia di come Vicky, vedova di Chris Cornell, si fosse rivolta al tribunale di Seattle per la valutazione degli asset dei Soundgarden, in modo da poter dirimere le controversie nate con Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron e Ben Shepherd, i membri superstiti della band. La risposta dei tre non si è fatta attendere e con un comunicato ufficiale hanno dichiarato di confidare anch’essi nelle valutazioni del tribunale, soffermandosi sulla loro estromissione dagli account social ufficiali della band e sulla volontà di finire l’ultimo album su cui stavano lavorando con Chris. Ecco il comunicato originale:

“The buyout offer that was demanded by the Estate has been grossly mischaracterized and we are confident that clarity will come out in court. All offers to buy out our interests have been unsolicited and rejected outright. For more than a year, Soundgarden’s social media accounts have been hijacked; misleading and confusing our fans. Being a band from Washington State since 1984, we are proud of Soundgarden’s musical legacy, work and career. We look forward to completing the final Soundgarden album”.