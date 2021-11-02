Spiritualized – Always Together With You [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Press

Fermi a “And Nothing Hurt” del 2018, gli Spiritualized di J Spaceman torneranno il 25 Febbraio con il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, Everything Was Beautiful, in uscita per Bella Union/Fat Possum. La prima anticipazione dal disco è il video di Always Together With You, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 Always Together With You

02 Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)

03 Let It Bleed (For Iggy)

04 Crazy

05 The Mainline Song

06 The A Song (Laid in Your Arms)

07 I’m Coming Home Again