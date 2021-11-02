Spiritualized – Always Together With You [VIDEO]

Fermi a “And Nothing Hurt” del 2018, gli Spiritualized di J Spaceman torneranno il 25 Febbraio con il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, Everything Was Beautiful, in uscita per Bella Union/Fat Possum. La prima anticipazione dal disco è il video di Always Together With You, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:
01 Always Together With You
02 Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)
03 Let It Bleed (For Iggy)
04 Crazy
05 The Mainline Song
06 The A Song (Laid in Your Arms)
07 I’m Coming Home Again