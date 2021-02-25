St. Vincent: annunciato (?) il nuovo album

Photo Credit: Loma Vista Recordings / Nedda Afsari

Già a Dicembre Annie Clark aka St. Vincent aveva confermato di essere in dirittura d’arrivo con il suo nuovo album. A quanto pare ci siamo, visto che sono comparsi in rete alcuni manifesti/teaser del disco, che dovrebbe intitolarsi Daddy’s Home e uscire il 14 Maggio su Loma Vista. Altre indiscrezioni hanno anche svelato il titolo del primo singolo, Pay Your Way In Pain, che potrebbe arrivare già il 5 Marzo. Trovate tutto qui in basso:

Who’s Your Daddy? St. Vincent is back with a record of all-new songs. Warm Wurlitzers and wit, glistening guitars and grit, with sleaze and style for days. Taking you from uptown to downtown with the artist who makes you expect the unexpected. So sit back, light up, and by all means have that bourbon waiting, because … DADDY’S HOME.