St. Vincent – Pay Your Way In Pain [VIDEO]

Come anticipato qualche giorno fa, il primo singolo estratto da Daddy’s Home, il nuovo album di St. Vincent in uscita il 14 Maggio su Loma Vista, era atteso a brevissimo. E infatti Pay Your Way In Pain è arrivato oggi, accompagnato anche dal videoclip ufficiale che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Pay Your Way In Pain
02 Down And Out Downtown
03 Daddy’s Home
04 Live In The Dream
05 The Melting Of The Sun
06 The Laughing Man
07 Down
08 Somebody Like Me
09 My Baby Wants A Baby
10 …At the Holiday Party
11 Candy Darling