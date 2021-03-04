St. Vincent – Pay Your Way In Pain [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Zackery Michael

Come anticipato qualche giorno fa, il primo singolo estratto da Daddy’s Home, il nuovo album di St. Vincent in uscita il 14 Maggio su Loma Vista, era atteso a brevissimo. E infatti Pay Your Way In Pain è arrivato oggi, accompagnato anche dal videoclip ufficiale che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Pay Your Way In Pain

02 Down And Out Downtown

03 Daddy’s Home

04 Live In The Dream

05 The Melting Of The Sun

06 The Laughing Man

07 Down

08 Somebody Like Me

09 My Baby Wants A Baby

10 …At the Holiday Party

11 Candy Darling