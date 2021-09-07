Stereophonics – Hanging On Your Hinges [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Press

A tre anni da “Kind” (2019), il 4 Marzo torneranno gli Stereophonics con il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, intitolato Oochya! e anticipato dall’ascolto del primo estratto nonché traccia d’apertura Hanging On Your Hinges. Lo trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube (c’è il lyric video) insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Hanging On Your Hinges

02 Forever

03 When You See It

04 Do Ya Feel My Love

05 Right Place Right Time

06 Close Enough To Drive Home

07 Leave The Light On

08 Running Round My Brai

09 Every Dog Has Its Day

10 You’re My Soul

11 All I Have Is You

12 Made A Mess Of Me

13 Seen That Look Before

14 Don’t Know What Ya Got

15 Jack In A Box