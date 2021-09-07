Stereophonics – Hanging On Your Hinges [AUDIO]

A tre anni da “Kind” (2019), il 4 Marzo torneranno gli Stereophonics con il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, intitolato Oochya! e anticipato dall’ascolto del primo estratto nonché traccia d’apertura Hanging On Your Hinges. Lo trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube (c’è il lyric video) insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Hanging On Your Hinges
02 Forever
03 When You See It
04 Do Ya Feel My Love
05 Right Place Right Time
06 Close Enough To Drive Home
07 Leave The Light On
08 Running Round My Brai
09 Every Dog Has Its Day
10 You’re My Soul
11 All I Have Is You
12 Made A Mess Of Me
13 Seen That Look Before
14 Don’t Know What Ya Got
15 Jack In A Box