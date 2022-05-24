Suede – She Still Leads Me On [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Press

Fermi a “The Blue Hour” del 2018, i Suede di Brett Anderson torneranno il 16 Settembre su BMG con Autofiction, il loro nono lavoro in studio. La prima anticipazione estratta dal disco è She Still Leads Me On, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:

01 She Still Leads Me On

02 Personality Disorder

03 15 Again

04 The Only Way I Can Love You

05 That Boy On The Stage

06 Drive Myself Home

07 Black Ice

08 Shadow Self

09 It’s Always The Quiet Ones

10 What Am I Without You?

11 Turn Off Your Brain And Yell