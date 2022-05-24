Suede – She Still Leads Me On [AUDIO]

Fermi a “The Blue Hour” del 2018, i Suede di Brett Anderson torneranno il 16 Settembre su BMG con Autofiction, il loro nono lavoro in studio. La prima anticipazione estratta dal disco è She Still Leads Me On, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:
01 She Still Leads Me On
02 Personality Disorder
03 15 Again
04 The Only Way I Can Love You
05 That Boy On The Stage
06 Drive Myself Home
07 Black Ice
08 Shadow Self
09 It’s Always The Quiet Ones
10 What Am I Without You?
11 Turn Off Your Brain And Yell