Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point [VIDEO]

Roland Orzabal e Curt Smith hanno rimesso in pista la loro creatura, i Tears For Fears, per pubblicare un nuovo album dopo diciassette anni. Il disco si intitolerà The Tipping Point, uscirà il 25 Febbraio su Concord Records ed è anticipato oggi dal videoclip della title track, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:
01 No Small Thing
02 The Tipping Point
03 Long, Long, Long Time
04 Break The Man
05 My Demons
06 Rivers Of Mercy
07 Please Be Happy
08 Master Plan
09 End Of Night
10 Stay