Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point [VIDEO]

Tears For Fears – The Tipping Point

Photo Credit: Frank W Ockenfels

Roland Orzabal e Curt Smith hanno rimesso in pista la loro creatura, i Tears For Fears, per pubblicare un nuovo album dopo diciassette anni. Il disco si intitolerà The Tipping Point, uscirà il 25 Febbraio su Concord Records ed è anticipato oggi dal videoclip della title track, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 No Small Thing

02 The Tipping Point

03 Long, Long, Long Time

04 Break The Man

05 My Demons

06 Rivers Of Mercy

07 Please Be Happy

08 Master Plan

09 End Of Night

10 Stay