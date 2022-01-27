Tess Parks – Happy Birthday Forever [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Press

Ferma a “Blood Hot” del 2013 (nel frattempo s’è fatta vedere in collaborazione con Anton Newcombe), Tess Parks uscirà il 20 Maggio su Fuzz Club con And Those Who Were Seen Dancing, il suo nuovo lavoro in studio. Il primo estratto è il video di Happy Birthday Forever, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 Wow

02 Suzy & Sally’s Eternal Return

03 Happy Birthday Forever

04 We Are The Music Makers And We Are The Dreamers Of Dream

05 Brexit At Tiffany’s

06 Old Life

07 Do You Pray?

08 Good Morning Glory

09 I See Angels

10 Saint Michael