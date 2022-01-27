Tess Parks – Happy Birthday Forever [VIDEO]

Ferma a “Blood Hot” del 2013 (nel frattempo s’è fatta vedere in collaborazione con Anton Newcombe), Tess Parks uscirà il 20 Maggio su Fuzz Club con And Those Who Were Seen Dancing, il suo nuovo lavoro in studio. Il primo estratto è il video di Happy Birthday Forever, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:
01 Wow
02 Suzy & Sally’s Eternal Return
03 Happy Birthday Forever
04 We Are The Music Makers And We Are The Dreamers Of Dream
05 Brexit At Tiffany’s
06 Old Life
07 Do You Pray?
08 Good Morning Glory
09 I See Angels
10 Saint Michael