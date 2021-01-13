The Antlers – Solstice [VIDEO]

Fermi a “Familiars” del 2014 (nel mezzo Peter Silberman ha pubblicato un lavoro solista, nel 2017), i The Antlers hanno annunciato il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, Green To Gold, che uscirà il 26 Marzo su Anti-. Dopo averci fatto ascoltare Wheels Roll Home (che trovate qui) e It Is What It Is (che trovate qui), oggi insieme all’annuncio del disco hanno condiviso anche il video di Solstice, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:
01 Strawflower
02 Wheels Roll Home
03 Solstice
04 Stubborn Man
05 Just One Sec
06 It Is What It Is
07 Volunteer
08 Green To Gold
09 Porchlight
10 Equinox