The Antlers – Solstice [VIDEO]

Fermi a “Familiars” del 2014 (nel mezzo Peter Silberman ha pubblicato un lavoro solista, nel 2017), i The Antlers hanno annunciato il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, Green To Gold, che uscirà il 26 Marzo su Anti-. Dopo averci fatto ascoltare Wheels Roll Home (che trovate qui) e It Is What It Is (che trovate qui), oggi insieme all’annuncio del disco hanno condiviso anche il video di Solstice, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 Strawflower

02 Wheels Roll Home

03 Solstice

04 Stubborn Man

05 Just One Sec

06 It Is What It Is

07 Volunteer

08 Green To Gold

09 Porchlight

10 Equinox