The Mountain Goats – Mobile [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Jade Wilson

Nonostante i due album già pubblicati lo scorso anno, i The Mountain Goats sono pronti a tornare con ancora un altro disco, Dark In Here, che uscirà il 25 Giugno su Merge. Insieme all’annuncio del disco la band ha diffuso l’ascolto del primo estratto Mobile, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e Bandcamp insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 Parisian Enclave

02 The Destruction Of The Kola Superdeep Borehole Tower

03 Mobile

04 Dark In Here

05 Lizard Suit

06 When A Powerful Animal Comes

07 To A Headless Horseman

08 The New Hydra Collection

09 The Slow Parts On Death Metal Albums

10 Before I Got There

11 Arguing With The Ghost Of Peter Laughner About His Coney Island Baby Review

12 Let Me Bathe In Demonic Light

<a href="https://themountaingoats.bandcamp.com/album/dark-in-here">Dark in Here by The Mountain Goats</a>