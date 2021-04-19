The Mountain Goats – Mobile [AUDIO]

Nonostante i due album già pubblicati lo scorso anno, i The Mountain Goats sono pronti a tornare con ancora un altro disco, Dark In Here, che uscirà il 25 Giugno su Merge. Insieme all’annuncio del disco la band ha diffuso l’ascolto del primo estratto Mobile, che trovate qui in basso da Spotify e Bandcamp insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 Parisian Enclave
02 The Destruction Of The Kola Superdeep Borehole Tower
03 Mobile
04 Dark In Here
05 Lizard Suit
06 When A Powerful Animal Comes
07 To A Headless Horseman
08 The New Hydra Collection
09 The Slow Parts On Death Metal Albums
10 Before I Got There
11 Arguing With The Ghost Of Peter Laughner About His Coney Island Baby Review
12 Let Me Bathe In Demonic Light