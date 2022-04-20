The Smile – Free In The Knowledge [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Alex Lake

Dopo tanta attesa ecco la notizia che aspettavamo: i The Smile, il nuovo gruppo di Thom Yorke e Jonny Greenwood dei Radiohead insieme a Tom Skinner dei Sons Of Kemet, hanno annunciato oggi il loro album d’esordio, A Light For Attracting Attention, che uscirà il 13 Maggio su XL. Insieme alla notizia del disco è arrivato anche il video di Free In The Knowledge, che si aggiunge a You Will Never Work In Television Again (che trovate qui), The Smoke (che trovate qui), Skrting On The Surface (che trovate qui) e Pana-vision (che trovate qui). Eccolo qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:

01 The Same

02 The Opposite

03 You Will Never Work In Television Again

04 Pana-vision

05 The Smoke

06 Speech Bubbles

07 Thin Thing

08 Open The Floodgates

09 Free In The Knowledge

10 A Hairdryer

11 Waving A White Flag

12 We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings

13 Skrting On The Surface