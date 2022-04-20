The Smile – Free In The Knowledge [VIDEO]

Dopo tanta attesa ecco la notizia che aspettavamo: i The Smile, il nuovo gruppo di Thom Yorke e Jonny Greenwood dei Radiohead insieme a Tom Skinner dei Sons Of Kemet, hanno annunciato oggi il loro album d’esordio, A Light For Attracting Attention, che uscirà il 13 Maggio su XL. Insieme alla notizia del disco è arrivato anche il video di Free In The Knowledge, che si aggiunge a You Will Never Work In Television Again (che trovate qui), The Smoke (che trovate qui), Skrting On The Surface (che trovate qui) e Pana-vision (che trovate qui). Eccolo qui in basso insieme alla tracklist dell’album:
01 The Same
02 The Opposite
03 You Will Never Work In Television Again
04 Pana-vision
05 The Smoke
06 Speech Bubbles
07 Thin Thing
08 Open The Floodgates
09 Free In The Knowledge
10 A Hairdryer
11 Waving A White Flag
12 We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings
13 Skrting On The Surface