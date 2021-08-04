The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die – Invading The World Of The Guilty As A Spirit Of Vengeance [VIDEO]

Fermi ad “Always Foreign” del 2017, i The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die torneranno l’8 Ottobre (poi il 3 Dicembre in formato fisico) su Epitaph con il nuovo album Illusory Walls. La prima anticipazione dal disco è il video di Invading The World Of The Guilty As A Spirit Of Vengeance, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:
01 Afraid To Die
02 Queen Sophie For President
03 Invading The World Of The Guilty As A Spirit Of Vengeance
04 Blank // Drone
05 We Saw Birds Through The Hole In The Ceiling
06 Died In The Prison Of The Holy Office
07 Your Brain Is A Rubbermaid
08 Blank // Worker
09 Trouble
10 Infinite Josh
11 Fewer Afraid