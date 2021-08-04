Tom Morello feat. Bruce Springsteen & Eddie Vedder – Highway To Hell [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Future / Joby Sessions

Registrato durante il lockdown nel suo studio casalingo di Los Angeles, The Atlas Underground Fire sarà il nuovo lavoro solista di Tom Morello, annunciato oggi e in uscita il 15 Ottobre. Il primo estratto dal disco è una cover della Highway To Hell degli AC/DC con due ospiti enormi, ovvero Bruce Springsteen ed Eddie Vedder. La trovate qui in basso da Spotify e YouTube insieme alla tracklist (e relativi numerosi featuring) del disco:

01 Harlem Hellfighter

02 Highway To Hell (feat. Bruce Springsteen & Eddie Vedder)

03 Let’s Get The Party Started (feat. Bring Me The Horizon)

04 Driving To Texas (feat. Phantogram)

05 The War Inside (feat. Chris Stapleton)

06 Hold The Line (feat. grandson)

07 Naraka (feat. Mike Posner)

08 The Achilles List (feat. Damian Marley)

09 Night Witch (feat. phem)

10 Charmed I’m Sure (feat. Protohype)

11 Save Our Souls (feat. Dennis Lyxzén)

12 On The Shore Of Eternity (feat. Sama’ Abdulhadi)