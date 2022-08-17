Tropical Gothclub – Wheels Within Wheels [AUDIO]

Photo Credit: Angelina Castillo

Già membro di Queens Of The Stone Age e The Dead Weather (nonché collaboratore di numerosi altri artisti tra cui Jack White), il chitarrista Dean Fertita uscirà il 4 Settembre con Tropical Gothclub, il suo nuovo lavoro solista e anche nome dell’intero progetto. Il primo estratto dal disco è Wheels Within Wheels, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:

01 Needles

02 Wheels Within Wheels

03 Captivated

04 Where There Is Water

05 Infernal Inside

06 No Wonder

07 Death Rattle

08 Double Blind

09 Future to Follow

10 Thunder Towards You

11 Uniform Looks