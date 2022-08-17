Tropical Gothclub – Wheels Within Wheels [AUDIO]

Già membro di Queens Of The Stone Age e The Dead Weather (nonché collaboratore di numerosi altri artisti tra cui Jack White), il chitarrista Dean Fertita uscirà il 4 Settembre con Tropical Gothclub, il suo nuovo lavoro solista e anche nome dell’intero progetto. Il primo estratto dal disco è Wheels Within Wheels, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:
01 Needles
02 Wheels Within Wheels
03 Captivated
04 Where There Is Water
05 Infernal Inside
06 No Wonder
07 Death Rattle
08 Double Blind
09 Future to Follow
10 Thunder Towards You
11 Uniform Looks