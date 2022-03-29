TV Priest – Bury Me In My Shoes [VIDEO]

Usciti lo scorso anno con l’esordio “Uppers” (qui la nostra recensione), i londinesi TV Priest sono adesso pronti a tornare con il loro secondo lavoro in studio. Il disco si intitolerà My Other People e arriverà il 17 Giugno sempre su Sub Pop. Insieme all’annuncio dell’album la band ha diffuso il video di Bury In My Shoes, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist:
01 One Easy Thing
02 Bury Me In My Shoes
03 Limehouse Cut
04 I Have Learnt Nothing
05 It Was Beautiful
06 The Happiest Place On Earth
07 My Other People
08 The Breakers
09 Unraveling
10 It Was A Gift
11 I Am Safe Here
12 Sunland