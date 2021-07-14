Velvet Underground: in arrivo un album tributo con Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop e altri

Photo Credit: Steve Schapiro

Il 24 Settembre uscirà su Verve I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico, un interessante album tributo al primo leggendario disco della formazione capitanata da Lou Reed, uscito nel 1967. Saranno della partita nomi di spicco quali Iggy Pop, Michael Stipe degli R.E.M. e Thurston Moore, ma anche giovanissimi come i Fontaines D.C. e Courtney Barnett. Qui in basso trovate la tracklist della compilation, la copertina e l’ascolto del primo estratto Run Run Run, rifatta da Kurt Vile:

01 Sunday Morning – Michael Stipe

02 I’m Waiting For The Man – Matt Berninger

03 Femme Fatale – Sharon Van Etten (with Angel Olsen)

04 Venus In Furs – Andrew Bird & Lucius

05 Run Run Run – Kurt Vile & The Violators

06 All Tomorrow’s Parties – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett

07 Heroin– Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie

08 There She Goes Again – King Princess

09 I’ll Be Your Mirror – Courtney Barnett

10 The Black Angel’s Death Song – Fontaines D.C.

11 European Son – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney