Wolf Alice – The Last Man On Earth [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Jordan Hemingway

Come ipotizzato una manciata di giorni fa, i Wolf Alice hanno adesso annunciato il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, successore di “Visions Of A Life” del 2017. Il disco si intitolerà Blue Weekend e uscirà l’11 Giugno su Dirty Hit/RCA. Per anticiparlo, la band di Ellie Rowsell ha diffuso il videoclip del primo estratto The Last Man On Earth, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:

01 The Beach

02 Delicious Things

03 Lipstick On The Glass

04 Smile

05 Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall In Love)

06 How Can I Make It OK?

07 Play The Greatest Hits

08 Feeling Myself

09 The Last Man On Earth

10 No Hard Feelings

11 The Beach II