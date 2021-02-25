Wolf Alice – The Last Man On Earth [VIDEO]

Come ipotizzato una manciata di giorni fa, i Wolf Alice hanno adesso annunciato il loro nuovo lavoro in studio, successore di “Visions Of A Life” del 2017. Il disco si intitolerà Blue Weekend e uscirà l’11 Giugno su Dirty Hit/RCA. Per anticiparlo, la band di Ellie Rowsell ha diffuso il videoclip del primo estratto The Last Man On Earth, che trovate qui in basso insieme alla tracklist del disco:
01 The Beach
02 Delicious Things
03 Lipstick On The Glass
04 Smile
05 Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall In Love)
06 How Can I Make It OK?
07 Play The Greatest Hits
08 Feeling Myself
09 The Last Man On Earth
10 No Hard Feelings
11 The Beach II