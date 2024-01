TOP [50] ALBUM [2023]

Dalla cinquantesima alla prima posizione, ecco i cinquanta

migliori album scelti dalla redazione de Il Cibicida per il 2023.

50 – BLACK PUMAS, “CHRONICLES OF A DIAMOND”

49 – MUDHONEY, “PLASTIC ETERNITY”

48 – JAMES BLAKE, “PLAYING ROBOTS INTO HEAVEN”

47 – MILITARIE GUN, “LIFE UNDER THE GUN”

46 – DO NOTHING, “SNAKE SIDEWAYS”

45 – TEMPLES, “EXOTICO”

44 – THE NATIONAL, “LAUGH TRACK”

43 – GOAT, “MEDICINE”

42 – 100 GECS, “10,000 GECS”

41 – ITALIA 90, “LIVING HUMAN TREASURE”

40 – SWANS, “THE BEGGAR”

39 – BAR ITALIA, “TRACEY DENIM”

38 – SHAME, “FOOD FOR WORMS”

37 – FEVER RAY, “RADICAL ROMANTICS”

36 – BLONDE REDHEAD, “SIT DOWN FOR DINNER”

35 – CROSSES, “GOODNIGHT, GOD BLESS, I LOVE U, DELETE”

34 – SLOWTHAI, “UGLY”

33 – SQUID, “O MONOLITH”

32 – BOYGENIUS, “THE RECORD”

31 – DAUGHTER, “STEREO MIND GAME”

30 – KELELA, “RAVEN”

29 – ALGIERS, “SHOOK”

28 – ESBEN AND THE WITCH, “HOLD SACRED”

27 – JPEGMAFIA & DANNY BROWN, “SCARING THE HOES”

26 – SLEAFORD MODS, “UK GRIM”

25 – QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, “IN TIMES NEW ROMAN…”

24 – JESSIE WARE, “THAT! FEELS GOOD!”

23 – YOUNG FATHERS, “HEAVY HEAVY”

22 – MODEL/ACTRIZ, “DOGSBODY”

21 – LIL YACHTY, “LET’S START HERE.”

20 – YVES TUMOR, “PRAISE A LORD WHO CHEWS BUT WHICH DOES NOT CONSUME; (OR SIMPLY, HOT BETWEEN WORLDS)”

19 – JOHN CALE, “MERCY”

18 – LANKUM, “FALSE LANKUM”

17 – LANA DEL REY, “DID YOU KNOW THAT THERE’S A TUNNEL UNDER OCEAN BLVD”

16 – MITSKI, “THE LAND IS INHOSPITABLE AND SO ARE WE”

15 – THE MURDER CAPITAL, “GIGI’S RECOVERY”

14 – BILLY WOODS & KENNY SEGAL, “MAPS”

13 – GAZ COOMBES, “TURN THE CAR AROUND”

12 – YO LA TENGO, “THIS STUPID WORLD”

11 – BLUR, “THE BALLAD OF DARREN”

10 – EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL, “FUSE”

09 – CAROLINE POLACHECK, “DESIRE, I WANT TO TURN INTO YOU”

08 – ANOHNI & THE JOHNSONS, “MY BACK WAS A BRIDGE FOR YOU TO CROSS”

07 – MANDY, INDIANA, “I’VE SEEN A WAY”

06 – SPARKLEHORSE, “BIRD MACHINE”

05 – SLOWDIVE, “EVERYTHING IS ALIVE”

04 – SUFJAN STEVENS, “JAVELIN”

03 – GRIAN CHATTEN, “CHAOS FOR THE FLY”

02 – DEPECHE MODE, “MEMENTO MORI”

01 – PJ HARVEY, “I INSIDE THE OLD I DYING”