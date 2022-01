TOP [50] ALBUM [2021]

Dalla cinquantesima alla prima posizione, ecco i cinquanta migliori album scelti dalla redazione de Il Cibicida per il 2021.

50 – MDOU MOCTAR, “AFRIQUE VICTIME”

49 – DINOSAUR JR., “SWEEP IT INTO SPACE”

48 – ANNA B SAVAGE, “A COMMON TURN”

47 – AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, “COMFORT TO ME”

46 – QUICKSAND, “DISTANT POPULATIONS”

45 – JERRY CANTRELL, “BRIGHTEN”

44 – GOJIRA, “FORTITUDE”

43 – BADBADNOTGOOD, “TALK MEMORY”

42 – LINGUA IGNOTA, “SINNER GET READY”

41 – LUCY DACUS, “HOME VIDEO”

40 – SNAIL MAIL, “VALENTINE”

39 – IOSONOUNCANE, “IRA”

38 – XIU XIU, “OH NO”

37 – SHAME, “DRUNK TANK PINK”

36 – MOGWAI, “AS THE LOVE CONTINUES”

35 – SONS OF KEMET, “BLACK TO THE FUTURE”

34 – CURTIS HARDING, “IF WORDS WERE FLOWERS”

33 – THE WEATHER STATION, “IGNORANCE”

32 – CASSANDRA JENKINS, “AN OVERVIEW ON PHENOMENAL NATURE”

31 – EMMA RUTH RUNDLE, “ENGINE OF HELL”

30 – SAULT, “NINE”

29 – THE WAR ON DRUGS, “I DON’T LIVE HERE ANYMORE”

28 – ICEAGE, “SEEK SHELTER”

27 – AROOJ AFTAB, “VULTURE PRINCE”

26 – TYLER, THE CREATOR, “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST”

25 – ST. VINCENT, “DADDY’S HOME”

24 – SILK SONIC, “AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC”

23 – ARLO PARKS, “COLLAPSED IN SUNBEAMS”

22 – THE BLACK KEYS, “DELTA KREAM”

21 – GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR, “G_D’S PEE AT STATE’S END!”

20 – JAMES BLAKE, “FRIENDS THAT BREAK YOUR HEART”

19 – ARAB STRAP, “AS DAYS GET DARK”

18 – SQUID, “BRIGHT GREEN FIELD”

17 – FLOATING POINTS / PHAROAH SANDERS, “PROMISES”

16 – TURNSTILE, “GLOW ON”

15 – STILL CORNERS, “THE LAST EXIT”

14 – BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD, “FOR THE FIRST TIME”

13 – WOLF ALICE, “BLUE WEEKEND”

12 – IDLES, “CRAWLER”

11 – SAM FENDER, “SEVENTEEN GOING UNDER”

10 – GENESIS OWUSU, “SMILING WITH NO TEETH”

09 – DEAFHEAVEN, “INFINITE GRANITE”

08 – BILLIE EILISH, “HAPPIER THAN EVER”

07 – BLACK MIDI, “CAVALCADE”

06 – DRY CLEANING, “NEW LONG LEG”

05 – LITTLE SIMZ, “SOMETIMES I MIGHT BE INTROVERT”

04 – NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS, “CARNAGE”

03 – VIAGRA BOYS, “WELFARE JAZZ”

02 – DAMON ALBARN, “THE NEARER THE FOUNTAIN, MORE PURE THE STREAM FLOWS”

01 – LOW, “HEY WHAT”